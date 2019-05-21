Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

India, All India

Top NDA leaders to meet today to discuss strategy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2019, 5:19 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 6:16 am IST

The BJP, including Mr Modi, had been asserting that the ruling alliance would retain power by a comfortable majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Upbeat over the exit poll predictions, the BJP has called a meeting of its NDA allies on Tuesday, which will be followed by a dinner hosted by party president Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present on both occasions. With most of the exit polls predicting a second term for the Narendra Modi-led NDA with a thumping majority, the BJP, sources said, could also hold a meeting of its MPs on May 24, a day after the 2019 Lok Sabha election results are is out. The BJP, including Mr Modi, had been asserting that the ruling alliance would retain power by a comfortable majority.

In a related development, Union minister Nitin Gadkari met RSS second-in-command Bhaiyya Joshi in Nagpur, at the Sangh’s headquarters. The RSS and its cadre play a key role in the BJP’s election strategies and both leaders, it was learnt, also discussed the exit poll verdict as well as the feedback from the ground received by the RSS from parliamentary seats across the country. Sources said JD(U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend Tuesday’s meeting. Sources said that before the NDA leaders meet, the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Modi, Mr Shah, home minister Rajnath Singh and Mr Gadkari, among others, would meet at the party headquarters. In a boost to the NDA, Odisha’s ruling BJD led by chief minister Naveen Patnaik indicated it might join hands with the BJP-led coalition if it forms the government at the Centre. Odisha is the one of the key states where the BJP failed to gain much in 2014 and was under Mr Shah’s radar for expanding the party’s organisational and support base. The exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP in Odisha.

“Going by the exit polls, if the NDA forms the government at the Centre, then we could very much be part of the government. Whoever understands our problem like special category status, we are with them. We are open to that,” BJD  spokesperson Amar Patnaik said.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the late prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversay

'Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition,' the party said. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul, Priyanka worked hard; Cong will prove to be strong Oppn: Shiv Sena

'Therefore, the question of the third front doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned,' said Kharge here. (Photo: ANI)

There is only one front, Rahul Gandhi will take final call: Mallikarjun Kharge

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday refused to comment on Vivek Oberoi's tweet against Aishwarya Bachchan, saying that he had many more other jobs to do than commenting on his meme. (Photo: File)

Have many more other jobs to do than commenting on Vivek's tweet: Shatrughan Sinha

MOST POPULAR

1

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

2

Here is how bonobo mothers help their sons to find love

3

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

4

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

5

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

more

Editors' Picks

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham