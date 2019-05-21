Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

India, All India

TMC-BJP clashes: Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside railway station in WB

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 4:18 pm IST

Panicked passengers and local people were seen running for cover as armed miscreants moved around the area.

Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)
 Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)

Kolkata: Train services in the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division were disrupted for the second day Tuesday owing to a rail blockade by protesters at Kankinara, as clashes continued between the TMC and the BJP supporters in Bhatpara, where assembly bypoll was held Sunday.

Notwithstanding the prohibitory orders imposed in the area, unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station, but no one was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

Panicked passengers and local people were seen running for cover as armed miscreants moved around the area.

An Eastern Railway spokesperson said hundreds of people were inconvenienced Tuesday morning as the blockade, which began at 8.43 am and continued till 12.04 pm, led to the detainment and cancellation of local and express trains. Bhatpara, considered to be a stronghold of former TMC MLA Arjun Singh, turned into a battle zone on Sunday during the bypoll, with the BJP and the TMC activists allegedly clashing with each other at Kankinara in the constituency.

Bombs were also reportedly hurled and an office of the ruling TMC was set on fire, as central forces resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The violence caused injury to 14 people and damaged multiple shops and houses. The Election Commission Monday clamped Section 144 CrPC in Bhatpara owing to the volatile situation. Deputy Commissioner (Zone I) of Barrackpur police commisionerate K Kannan said that 70 persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at Bhatpara since Sunday.

Around 200 companies of central forces have been retained in West Bengal till May 27 in the wake of possible post-poll violence in the state. Bypoll in Bhatpara in North 24 Paraganas district was necessitated after Arjun Singh, who switched to the BJP from the TMC, resigned as MLA to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Barrackpore.

His son Pawan Kumar Singh was fielded by the BJP for the byelection against TMC's Madan Mitra.

Tags: tmc-bjp clash, indian railways
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'This election was like a pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

The meeting was attended by ministers including those from the NDA constituents. (Photo: ANI)

Shah congratulates 'Team Modi Sarkar' for 5 years; hosts dinner for NDA allies

‘This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long,’ BJP leader Vijender Gupta said. (Photo: PTI)

Vijender Gupta serves legal notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia; seeks apology within 7 days

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham