Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

India, All India

Result will be in consonance with exit polls: Arun Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2019, 4:30 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 6:18 am IST

Referring to the Congress, Jaitley said that the Gandhi family has become a liability for the grand-old party.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: AP)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Slamming exit poll doubters, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that when multiple exit polls convey the same message, “the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message.” Most exit polls of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 have predicted Narendra Modi led BJP retaining power. The verdict will be out on May 23. The Union minister asserted that EVMs play no role in exit polls and when the verdict is out the Opposition’s “fake issue” of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale.

“The hard reality is that when multiple exit polls convey the same message, the direction of theresult broadly would be in consonance with the message. Exit polls are based on personal interviews.  The EVMs have no role. If the results of the exit polls and final results on the May 23 are in the same direction, the Opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale,” wrote the senior BJP leader in a blogpost titled “The message of exit polls.”

“Many of us may continue to squabble over correctness and accuracy of the Exit Polls. The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message,” said the senior leader.

Observing that EVMs play no role in exit polls, the minister said if the actual results of the general election are in the same direction as exit polls, “the opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale”.

“If the exit polls are read along with the 2014 election results, it would be clear that there is a huge maturing of Indian democracy taking place. The electorate keeps national interest paramount before exercising a choice on whom to vote for. When well-meaning people with similar ideas vote in the same direction, it leads to the making of a wave,” he said.

Referring to the Congress, Mr Jaitley said that the Gandhi family has become a liability for the grand-old party. “ In the Congress the first family is no longer an asset but an albatross around neck of the Party. Without the family, they don’t get the crowd, with it they don’t get the votes,” he said.

He also said the personalised campaign against Mr Modi did not cut much ice in 2014 and may not cut any ice in 2019.

“Leaders are judged on merit and not on caste or family names. Thus, the Prime Minister’s style of rising above caste and concentrating on performance related issues received far more acceptability with the electorate,” Mr Jaitley said. He said the voters are no longer willing to trust ‘Coalition of Rivals’ as their alliances are untenable.

The arithmetic of caste coalitions is no longer valid and has yielded place to national interest. “Fake issues only satisfy the ‘manufacturers of fakery’. The voters don’t buy them,” Mr Jaitley added.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: arun jaitley, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the late prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversay

'Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition,' the party said. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul, Priyanka worked hard; Cong will prove to be strong Oppn: Shiv Sena

'Therefore, the question of the third front doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned,' said Kharge here. (Photo: ANI)

There is only one front, Rahul Gandhi will take final call: Mallikarjun Kharge

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday refused to comment on Vivek Oberoi's tweet against Aishwarya Bachchan, saying that he had many more other jobs to do than commenting on his meme. (Photo: File)

Have many more other jobs to do than commenting on Vivek's tweet: Shatrughan Sinha

MOST POPULAR

1

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

2

Here is how bonobo mothers help their sons to find love

3

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

4

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

5

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

more

Editors' Picks

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 4.

Cannes Film Festival day 4: The razzle dazzle of eclectic fashion

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 3.

Cannes Film Festival Day 3: Bollywood celebs fashion razzmatazz

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 2.

Cannes 2019: Day 2 fashion highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham