Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 8:34 pm IST

She has been arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)
 Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Kota: A 35-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly drowned her six-month-old son in a water tank, police said on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Deepika Gujjar, a resident of Saraswati Colony in Kota, claimed she woke up from deep sleep, drowned the child and then went back to sleep in the early hours on Sunday, police said.

She also told the police that she didn't know why she committed the alleged crime. She has been arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, she took the baby, Shiva, to the second floor of their three-storeyed house and drowned him in the water tank before going back to sleep on the first floor.

The incident came to light when her husband Sitaram Gujjar, who is a teacher, found the boy missing around 1.30 am.

The accused joined her husband Sitaram and mother-in-law Kelabai to find the child without mentioning the alleged crime to them, police said.

Her mother-in-law found the baby in the water tank.

Police said though the incident was reported on Sunday afternoon, the woman continued to mislead them till the next day. Senior police officer Harendra Singh said that she started crying during questioning and confessed to the crime.

Mr Singh said the woman "unknowingly" took the baby to the water tank and drowned him in it. He, however, added that the motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

Police said they had zeroed in on the accused, her husband and mother-in-law as they were sleeping with the child at the time of the incident.

The Station House Officer added the woman had no history of any mental disorder, but they were probing this aspect as well.

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier.

Tags: boy drowned, mother arrested
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

Latest From India

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'This election was like a pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

The meeting was attended by ministers including those from the NDA constituents. (Photo: ANI)

Shah congratulates 'Team Modi Sarkar' for 5 years; hosts dinner for NDA allies

‘This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long,’ BJP leader Vijender Gupta said. (Photo: PTI)

Vijender Gupta serves legal notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia; seeks apology within 7 days

EC Ashok Lavasa (EC), CEC Sunil Arora (C) and EC Sushil Chandra. (Photo: File)

EC: Dissent of Election Commissioners will be recorded

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham