Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

India, All India

MP BJP claims Kamal govt in minority, wants floor test

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2019, 5:39 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 6:20 am IST

In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP, coming a close second, got 109.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP has asked governor Anandiben Patel to call a special session of the state Assembly to hold a floor test of the Congress government led by chief minister Kamal Nath alleging that it had lost its majority. Speculation had been rife in MP that the BJP could make such an attempt if it gets a majority in the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the Kamal Nath government through the use of “corrupt practices” and said that in doing so they are trying to negate the mandate of the people of the state.

The Congress’ Madhya Pradesh in-charge, Mr Deepak Babaria, said: “The BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh through corrupt practices. They are trying to negate the mandate of the people of Madhya Pradesh given in favour of the Congress in the Assembly elections a few months ago, and the people will not forgive them for this.”

In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP, coming a close second, got 109. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and Independents four seats. The Congress had taken power from the BJP after the Assembly polls. Two short of the majority mark on its own, the Congress has the support of the BSP and SP in the House.

Hours after the BJP demanded the Congress government in the state prove its majority in the Assembly. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday said his government was ready for a floor test. Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the Assembly “to discuss important issues and test the Congress government’s strength.” He said: “I am writing a letter to the governor for convening a special session of the MP Assembly shortly. We want a discussion on important issues like farm loan waivers and (to) test the government’s strength.”

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: anandiben patel, kamal nath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the late prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversay

'Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition,' the party said. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul, Priyanka worked hard; Cong will prove to be strong Oppn: Shiv Sena

'Therefore, the question of the third front doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned,' said Kharge here. (Photo: ANI)

There is only one front, Rahul Gandhi will take final call: Mallikarjun Kharge

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday refused to comment on Vivek Oberoi's tweet against Aishwarya Bachchan, saying that he had many more other jobs to do than commenting on his meme. (Photo: File)

Have many more other jobs to do than commenting on Vivek's tweet: Shatrughan Sinha

MOST POPULAR

1

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

2

Here is how bonobo mothers help their sons to find love

3

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

4

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

5

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

more

Editors' Picks

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani launched the trailer their upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Following the dialogue of the movie, the Kabir Singh jodi was a rebel without a cause at the trailer launch event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Shahid-Kiara 'rebel without cause' at Kabir Singh trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham