Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, All India

Home Secretary asks states, UTs to prepare for monsoon

ANI
Published : May 21, 2019, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 8:01 pm IST

Home Secy called upon the States to undertake capacity building of local bodies, SDRF, Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba (Photo: AP)
 Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba called on the states and Union Territories to step up their preparedness by advance planning and deployment of human, physical and financial resources ahead of the monsoon season, an official release said.

Speaking at the annual conference of Relief Commissioners/Secretaries to review preparedness for South West Monsoon-2019, Gauba said, "The Centre would provide all possible assistance under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) besides mobilization of Central Forces."

"The Centre had released more than Rs. 7,000 crores under SDRF and an additional Rs. 10,000 crore under NDRF last year to the States for Disaster Relief," the release read.

Gauba called upon the States to undertake capacity building of urban local bodies, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Service, and Civil Defence since they are the first responders during a calamity.

"During the recent cyclone Fani, loss of human lives was minimal due to accurate and early weather forecasting by India Meteorological Department (IMD) and timely mobilization of resources besides better coordination among Centre, State Governments and other relevant agencies," he said.

Citing a UN Report, the Union Home Secretary said that disasters had caused economic losses of US $3 trillion globally during the last two decades.
"India alone suffered losses to the tune of $80 billion during 1997-2017," the release read.

Stating that our country is prone to various kinds of disasters, Gauba called for building Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as a long term measure to minimise economic losses.

Addressing the conference, Dr. DN Sharma, Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said: "India has been able to reduce deaths due to natural disasters substantially. While 385 people had died last year due to natural disasters, the figure came down to 195 this year."

Tags: monsson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'This election was like a pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

The meeting was attended by ministers including those from the NDA constituents. (Photo: ANI)

Shah congratulates 'Team Modi Sarkar' for 5 years; hosts dinner for NDA allies

‘This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long,’ BJP leader Vijender Gupta said. (Photo: PTI)

Vijender Gupta serves legal notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia; seeks apology within 7 days

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham