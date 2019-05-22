Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

EC: Dissent of Election Commissioners will be recorded

The decision was taken at a meeting of the full Commission which was called specifically to take on board the concerns expressed by Lavasa.

EC Ashok Lavasa (EC), CEC Sunil Arora (C) and EC Sushil Chandra. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In a victory of sorts for Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, the Election Commission (EC) decided to record dissent of any member during proceedings of the full Commission.

Lavasa kept away from the meetings protesting against non-recording of his dissent on the clean chits given by the Commission on the complaints of opposition parties regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

In the meeting of the full Commission today which was also attended by Lavasa, it was decided that proceedings of the Commission meeting would be drawn including the views of all the Commission members, sources said.

Thereafter, formal instructions would be issued in consonance with the present laws and rules, they said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Differences in the Election Commission burst out in the open last week with Lavasa boycotting the meetings of the full Commission over his dissent on crucial decisions not being recorded.

Arora sought to downplay the controversy saying all the Commissioners are "not expected to be template or clones of each other".

Arora also said "ill-timed" controversies should be avoided and called a meeting of the full Commission on May 21 to discuss and thrash out issues.
 

Lavasa had written a letter to Arora on May 16 even hinting at "taking recourse to other measures" for restoring the "lawful" functioning of the Commission in terms of recording minority decisions.

"I am being forced to stay away from the meetings of the full Commission since minority decisions are not being recorded. My participation in the deliberations of the Commission becomes meaningless since my minority decisions go unrecorded," he said.

"My various notes on the need for transparency in the recording and disclosure of all decisions including the minority view have gone unheeded, forcing me to withdraw from participating in the deliberations of the complaints," he said in the letter to Arora.

The office of the CEC released a statement on Saturday which said there has been an "unsavoury and avoidable" controversy reported in the media today about the internal functioning of the Commission in respect of the handling Mode Code of Conduct.

This, he said, has come at a time when all the Chief Electoral Officers throughout the country and their teams were geared for the seventh and last phase of polling on Sunday.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

