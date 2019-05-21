Amid Oppn criticism, Pranab praises EC for conducting 'perfect elections'

He said democracy succeed in India due to perfect conduct of polls by various Election Commissioners.

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday praised the Election Commission for "perfectly" conducting the general elections, reported IANS.

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday praised the Election Commission for “perfectly” conducting the general elections, reported IANS.

He said democracy succeed in India due to perfect conduct of polls by various Election Commissioners.

“If democracy has succeeded, it is largely due to perfect conduct of elections by Election Commissioners starting from Sukumar Sen to the present Election Commissioners,” he said.

Mukherjee said all the three Commissioners are appointed by the executive and they are doing their job well.

“You cannot criticise them, it was a perfect conduct of elections,” he said.

The poll body has faced a lot of criticism during the polls for its “little action” on most of the complaints filed with it regarding the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Some of the opposition parties even accused the Election Commission of “favouritism” towards the BJP.

His comment came at a time when role of the commission is being heavily criticised by the opposition parties.

