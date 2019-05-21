Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

India, All India

Amid Oppn criticism, Pranab praises EC for conducting 'perfect elections'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 21, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 9:13 am IST

He said democracy succeed in India due to perfect conduct of polls by various Election Commissioners.

Mukherjee said all the three Commissioners are appointed by the executive and they are doing their job well. (Photo: File)
 Mukherjee said all the three Commissioners are appointed by the executive and they are doing their job well. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday praised the Election Commission for “perfectly” conducting the general elections, reported IANS.

He said democracy succeed in India due to perfect conduct of polls by various Election Commissioners.

“If democracy has succeeded, it is largely due to perfect conduct of elections by Election Commissioners starting from Sukumar Sen to the present Election Commissioners,” he said.

Mukherjee said all the three Commissioners are appointed by the executive and they are doing their job well.

“You cannot criticise them, it was a perfect conduct of elections,” he said.

The poll body has faced a lot of criticism during the polls for its “little action” on most of the complaints filed with it regarding the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Some of the opposition parties even accused the Election Commission of “favouritism” towards the BJP.

His comment came at a time when role of the commission is being heavily criticised by the opposition parties.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, pranab mukherjee, election commission
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the late prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversay

'Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition,' the party said. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul, Priyanka worked hard; Cong will prove to be strong Oppn: Shiv Sena

'Therefore, the question of the third front doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned,' said Kharge here. (Photo: ANI)

There is only one front, Rahul Gandhi will take final call: Mallikarjun Kharge

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday refused to comment on Vivek Oberoi's tweet against Aishwarya Bachchan, saying that he had many more other jobs to do than commenting on his meme. (Photo: File)

Have many more other jobs to do than commenting on Vivek's tweet: Shatrughan Sinha

MOST POPULAR

1

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

2

Here is how bonobo mothers help their sons to find love

3

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

4

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

5

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

more

Editors' Picks

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani launched the trailer their upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Following the dialogue of the movie, the Kabir Singh jodi was a rebel without a cause at the trailer launch event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Shahid-Kiara 'rebel without cause' at Kabir Singh trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham