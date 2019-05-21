Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

India, All India

18-year-old commits suicide in Kota after man blackmails with objectionable video

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 2:46 pm IST

The man from Uttar Pradesh asked the woman to return from Kota failing which he would post her videos on social media, police said.

The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday. (Photo: Representional)
 The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday. (Photo: Representional)

Kota: An 18-year-old IIT aspirant allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said Tuesday.

The girl, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was taking coaching for IIT entrance exam here, they said. The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday, police said.

The parents of the deceased have alleged that a man claiming to have her objectionable pictures and video was blackmailing her over phone, they said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh asked the woman to return from Kota failing which he would post her videos on social media, police said.

Primary investigation revealed both were classmates in school and had a heated argument over phone on Sunday after which the girl allegedly committed suicide, investigating officer Anokh Singh said. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday.

Tags: suicide, iit
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

Latest From India

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'This election was like a pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

The meeting was attended by ministers including those from the NDA constituents. (Photo: ANI)

Shah congratulates 'Team Modi Sarkar' for 5 years; hosts dinner for NDA allies

‘This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long,’ BJP leader Vijender Gupta said. (Photo: PTI)

Vijender Gupta serves legal notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia; seeks apology within 7 days

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham