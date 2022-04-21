Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 | Last Update : 02:10 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Apr 2022  Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on Jahangirpuri demolition drive
India, All India

Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2022, 12:16 pm IST

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed against demolition

Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

 

"Status quo to be maintained till further order...List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then," the court said.

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the NDMC Mayor was informed.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

 

Tags: jahangirpuri clashes, hanuman jayanti clashes, jahangirpuri demolition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Ajay Maken told reporters that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. (ANI)

Congress delegation reaches Jahangirpuri, stopped by police

Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said. (Representational image: ANI)

Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation: Amit Shah

Jignesh Mevani. (PTI file image)

Assam police arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani over tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham