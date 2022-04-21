Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 | Last Update : 07:46 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Apr 2022  India to introduce AYUSH Mark for traditional medicines, AYUSH visa: PM Modi
India, All India

India to introduce AYUSH Mark for traditional medicines, AYUSH visa: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2022, 6:51 am IST

PM Modi said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB / AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB / AFP)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that to promote the traditional medicine industry, India will soon launch `AYUSH mark' which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products made in the country.

Speaking of "Heal in India", he also announced that a special visa category will be created soon for those who want to travel to the country to avail of AYUSH therapies.

 

Modi was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tredos Ghebreyesus.

`AYUSH' denotes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. India has a central ministry dedicated to these alternative medicine systems.

India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products, Modi said.

 

"Traditional medicine helped increase tourism in Kerala. This power is in the whole of India, in every corner of India. 'Heal in India' can become a big brand of this decade. Wellness centers based on Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, etc., can be very popular," the prime minister said.

The special "AYUSH visa" will help those who wish to seek traditional treatments in India, he said.

The possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of AYUSH are limitless with the country having witnessed unprecedented growth in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics, the prime minister said.

"Before 2014, the AYUSH sector was less than USD 3 billion. Today it has also crossed USD 18 billion," he said.

 

There are also possibilities of investment and innovation in supply chain management, AYUSH-based diagnostic tools and tele-medicine, Modi said.

The Union Ministry of AYUSH has also taken steps to encourage start-up culture in the field of traditional medicine, and an incubation center developed by the All India Institute of Ayurveda was inaugurated recently, he noted.

"In India, this is an era of unicorns. In 2022, so far 14 start-ups from India have joined the unicorn club. I am sure unicorns will emerge from our AYUSH start-ups very soon," Modi said.

India of the 21st century wants to move ahead by sharing its experience, knowledge and information with the world, the prime minister said.

 

"The main reason for the prosperity of Ayurveda has been its open source model. Ayurveda has developed through open source tradition. Even today, we should learn from our ancestors to work with intellectual openness," Modi said.

The government is also working on the modernization and expansion of AYUSH e-market portal to connect farmers with companies which make AYUSH products, he said, noting that medicinal plants can be a good source for increasing farmers' income.

"It has a large scope for employment generation. But we have seen that the markets for such plants and products are limited and specialized. It is very important that farmers involved in the production of medicinal plants get the facility to easily connect with the market," he said.

 

The new category 'AYUSH Aahar' introduced by the FSSAI last week in its regulations will help the producers of herbal nutritional supplements, Modi said.

The AYUSH Export Promotion Council, set up recently, will encourage exports and help find foreign markets, the prime minister added.

The government is going to create a network of AYUSH Parks to encourage research and provide a new direction to AYUSH manufacturing, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to increase in the export of turmeric which was seen as immunity-booster, Modi noted.

During the same period, modern pharmaceutical companies developed made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines in a very short time, showing "how amazing they were when they got investment at the right time," he said.

 

"Who could have imagined that so soon we would be able to develop a made-in-India corona vaccine? Innovation and investment increase the capacities of any sector. Time has come to increase investment in the AYUSH sector as well, and this summit is a wonderful launch of the same," Modi said.

Tags: prime minister modi, ayush products, ayush visa

Latest From India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

Boris Johnson in Gujarat today, meet PM for talks in Delhi tomorrow

Former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra — DC Image

Nagaland Peace Accord: Centre sends envoy to iron out differences among stakeholders

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Bulldozer raj in Jahangirpuri, SC's order defied, halts as CJI steps in

Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Anti-encroachmnet drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham