  ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams
India, All India

ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

THE ASIAN AGE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published : Apr 21, 2021, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2021, 11:33 am IST

The ICSE board also instructed the schools to prepare for admissions to Class 11 and plan for the next academic year

The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/AA
Hyderabad: Parents and students have taken a sigh of relief after the ICSE board's announcement on Tuesday that Class 10 exams will be cancelled for academic year 2020-21. 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, exams for Class 10 stand cancelled, whereas Class 12 exams remain postponed until further orders. 

 

A parent from Hyderabad Public School, Dr. Samina Ali said that first announcement from the ICSE board to only defer the examinations had made her sceptical and worried at the same time, because she did not want her son to sit for the exam, at a time when she can witness the havoc first hand as a frontline worker. 

"My child even though was prepared, I didn't want him to appear for the exams. It is not just the child, but poses a fatal threat to the entire family", Dr. Ali said. 

The ICSE board also instructed the schools to prepare for admissions to Class 11 and plan for the next academic year. Another parent, Shruti Tibrewala said that they can finally look forward now that the board has finally decided on not conducting the exams. "The announcement earlier about only postponing Class 10 exams was a setback, because students could not do anything. There was no clarity on what to do next, whether keep preparing for exams or start looking ahead. But now there is finally a sense of relief", she said. 

 

Parents that Deccan Chronicle spoke to, all echoed the same thought. The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the COVID situation. 

Tags: icse board exams, icse class x exams cancelled, icse class xii exams postponed, council for the indian school certificate examinations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

