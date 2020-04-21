Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, All India

Palghar mob lynching: Uddhav under pressure to punish policemen

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2020, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2020, 3:55 pm IST

Instead of saving the seers, the policemen handed them over to the crowd and saved themselves

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Bhopal: BJP vice president Uma Bharti on Tuesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to register a case of murder against the policemen who failed to save three men, including two seers, from being lynched by a mob in Palghar district.

In a letter to Thackeray, the former Union minister termed the lynching of seers as a great sin and said she was observing a one-day fast on Tuesday to repent the incident.

She said all those found guilty of the crime should be punished.

"I request that you (Thackeray) punish the murderers, including all the police personnel, otherwise you will also be a partner to this sin," Bharti said in the letter.

She said the "helpless sadhus were holding hands of policemen and pleading for protection".

"But instead of saving the seers, the policemen handed them over to the crowd and saved themselves. The policemen are also accused of killing. A case should be registered against them under IPC section 302 (murder). If they wanted, they could have saved the seers by firing in the air, she said.

Bharti said she will visit the incident site after the lockdown is lifted.

"I am observing fast at my residence in Bhopal today for atonement, and I have appealed to the sadhu samaj to observe a day-long fast while staying at their places," the BJP leader said in the letter.

She said the killing of the great sadhus by a mob in Palghar is a heinous crime in terms of law, but a great sin in the eyes of religion.

The incident took place on the night of April 16 when three men - two seers and their driver - were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The Maharashtra government earlier ordered a high- level probe into the incident, and two policemen from Palghar were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.

Palghar Police have arrested over 110 people in connection with the incident.

Tags: palghar lynching, palghar, uddhav thackeray, uma bharati
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

People queue up at a mobile phone shopping complex to purchase and repair phones in Kochi. PTI photo

Kerala’s corona success story turns controversial over data deal

An Indonesian man, seen with his face mask covering his eyes, sleeps on a bench in Jakarta. PTI photo

Rushing to ease lockdown curbs could cause resurgence: WHO

Representational image

Economic, religious rights of Muslims in India secure: Naqvi on OIC criticism

Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

19 corona patients in Gujarat put on life support

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham