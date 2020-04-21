Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

India, All India

Covid19 effect: Only few takers for Masters' degree in US for the next year

THE ASIAN AGE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published : Apr 21, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2020, 10:33 am IST

Overseas education consultants expect drastic hit on business for at least one year

Representational Image
 Representational Image

Hyderabad: There might not be many Telugu students lining up to go to the USA for an otherwise highy coveted master’s degree later this year.

The global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has left the entire admissions processes in tatters for students looking to pursue overseas studies. It has infused a moribund mood among aspirants wishing to pursue it in near future.
Overseas education consultants have almost accepted the reality that their business has been drastically impacted for at least a year, if not more.

Health experts from across the world are portending that in absence of a mass-produced vaccine, social distancing rules and travel restrictions would be necessary for months.

Several American universities are reportedly considering cancelling all in-person classes until next year. In such a scenario, students are unlikely to even apply for admissions for academic year 2021.

Anupama, an IT engineer from the city, recently left her job to study Manag-ement Information Systems (MIS) in the USA. She was supposed to report to her university in Aug-ust, but has chosen to defer her admission until next year.

She said, “I am not sure I will go even next year. Even if everything returns to normalcy, I will still graduate two years later into a recession economy. It doesn’t look practical.”

Many students seem to be thinking along similar lines.

Raghava, an education counsellor at a consultancy in Himayatnagar, said his firm has already seen a drop in applications. Based on processing of applications in February and early March for universities in the UK, he said there were a lot fewer applicati-ons. “Students want to wait and see how the (pandemic) unfolds. Their parents, meanwhile, don’t want them to go anywhere bec-ause of health concerns,” he said.

He said that overseas consultancy business would be rough for his firm for quite some time. Swathi, operations manager at a city-based education consultancy firm, noted that while universities were trying their best to accommodate students during the crisis using e-learning, it was unlikely to work.
“Many students will simply refuse to go there. If they are learning via computer, they might as well do it for much cheaper,” Swathi opined.

Most students would choose to defer admissions until next year.
“I think there will be smaller intakes through next year. Few students will want to go abroad, of this I am sure,” said Swathi, operations manager at a city-based education consultancy firm.

She said that there might be other complications like inability to take competitive tests such as GRE, TOEFL, IELTS or GMAT due to lockdown restrictions

Tags: us universities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

19 corona patients in Gujarat put on life support

Motorists drive past a coronavirus-themed globe kept at a traffic junction during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo

In Telangana, you can now shop only within 3 km

Health workers wearing protective suits go on a door to door survey in Kolkata. PTI photo

Coronavirus recovery rate in India not encouraging

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

Don't be in a hurry to declare Goa coronavirus-free: Congress to BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham