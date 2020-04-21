19 corona patients in Gujarat put on life support

Gujarat records 127 new corona cases, state tally rises to 2,066

Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 2,000-mark and rose to 2,066 after 127 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported from Surat and 50 from Ahmedabad.

Besides, Rajkot and Valsad reported two cases each while Aravalli, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi reported one case each, the official said.

Out of 1,858 active cases, 19 patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of 1,839 is stable, the official said.

So far, 131 patients from the state have been discharged after recovery.