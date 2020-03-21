Saturday, Mar 21, 2020 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

Kanika Kapoor booked: How dare she give corona to big people?

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2020, 10:52 am IST

Three sections of IPC thrown at singer for attending three parties in Lucknow while having a flu

In this file photo from 2019, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. The singer has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has been charged by the UP administration for allegedly neglecting coronavirus protocols. (AFP)
 In this file photo from 2019, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. The singer has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has been charged by the UP administration for allegedly neglecting coronavirus protocols. (AFP)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have booked singer Kanika Kapoor for disregarding coronavirus precautions and attending at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present.

The singer is the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the novel coronavirus, and several political leaders have put themselves into self quarantine after coming in contact with her.

A first information report was registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow on Friday on the basis of a complaint filed by the Lucknow chief medical officer, police commissioner Surjit Pandey said.

The police officer said Kanika Kapoor has been charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Kanika Kapoor has put herself into complete quarantine since testing positive. In a statement on Instagram, the 41-year-old Baby Doll singer said she developed signs of flu in the last five days.

On Friday, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was present.

Dushyant Singh is a member of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture, which held its last meeting on March 18, where senior aviation ministry officials were also present.

The aviation ministry has said its officials who came in close proximity with Dushyant Singh on March 18 in Parliament have gone in for self quarantine as a precautionary measure.

P S Kharola, the civil aviation secretary, was among those attended the meeting. So did Air India chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal. Both have checked into isolation.

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh has also taken a test for coronavirus as he was at the Lucknow party attended by Kanika Kapoor.

