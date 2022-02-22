Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Feb 2022  Mamata Banerjee orders SIT probe on killing of student leader
India, All India

Mamata Banerjee orders SIT probe on killing of student leader

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 22, 2022, 3:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2022, 7:18 am IST

Anees was associated with the Indian Secular Front, which was allied with the Left Front and the Congress in their fight against the TMC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
  West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Kolkata: Calling Aliah University student union leader Anees Khan’s murder in Howrah “unfortunate” in a bid to douse the uproar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an “impartial” probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the case after the victim’s family refused to meet her at Nabanna, the state secreraiat, and instead asked her to visit them instead.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also stunned the Opposition, which has been raising a hue and cry against her government over the police’s allegedly dubious role in the murder, by praising Anees as her “favourite boy” for “helping” her during the Assembly elections last year. Anees was associated with the Indian Secular Front, which was allied with the Left Front and the Congress in their fight against the TMC.

 

On Monday morning, state panchayat minister Pulak Roy, who is the TMC MLA from Uluberia South in Howrah, visited Anees’ family at Amta and requested them to meet the CM. But the victim’s father, Salam Khan, refused, citing his ill-health. He demanded that the CM visit them instead. Ms Banerjee said: “The government will conduct an impartial probe. I have given instructions while talking to the state director- general of police on Sunday. They have arranged forensic reports. The incident is unfortunate. No death is expected to us.”

She added: “We had good contacts with Anees. Those who are trying to hog the limelight on TV do not know that Anees was in touch with us. He also helped me a lot in the polls. So, he was our favourite boy. We are forming a SIT, which will include the CID, under the state chief secretary and DGP for the probe. Whoever is accused, even if it’s me, will not be spared. I am rough and tough in such cases. A report will be submitted to me after the completion of the probe within 15 days. I request the family to repose their faith in me. There will be no mercy for the accused. There will be justice.”

 

During the day, the Calcutta high court sought a report from the state government within the next three days after accepting a petition filed by a lawyer, Kaustav Bagchi, praying for suo moto cognisance of the killing. While passing the order, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha scheduled a hearing on the plea on February 24.

Later, Howrah Rural superintendent of police Saumya Roy, who is under the scanner of the state police top brass over allegations of inaction, said that Anees was an accused in two cases each at Bagnan and Amta police stations. He said the Bagnan case included charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, related to sexual abuse on minors, with a court warrant pending against him.

 

Meanwhile, Anees’ cellphone, which was missing since his murder on February 18 night, was found at his home in the evening. His family members, however, refused to hand it over to the police for the probe, and said they would submit it in the court.

Tags: anees khan murder case
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. (Photo: Biological E)

CDL Kasauli clears almost 6.5 crore doses of Corbevax: Sources

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Families of COVID-19 victims, who have not received financial assistance, during a hearing at the residence of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, at Byculla in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in India settle below two lakh after 49 days

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)

Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham