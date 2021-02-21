Monday, Feb 22, 2021 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Feb 2021  Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level
India, All India

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2021, 7:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2021, 7:05 am IST

He also wanted gradual increase in the use of indigenous languages in higher and technical education

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu attends a function on International Mother Language Day, in Hyderabad, Sunday, February 21, 2021. (PTI)
 Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu attends a function on International Mother Language Day, in Hyderabad, Sunday, February 21, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for making mother tongue the primary medium of instruction, at least until class 5.

He suggested that educating a child in a language that is not spoken at home can be a big impediment to learning especially at the primary stage.

 

Referring to multiple studies, Naidu said that teaching through the mother tongue in the initial stages of education can boost a child's self-esteem and enhance his or her creativity.

Describing the New Education Policy as a visionary and progressive document, he urged for implementing it in letter and spirit.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the webinar organised by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, the vice president focused on five key sectors to promote the use of mother tongue.

Apart from emphasising the use of mother tongue in primary education, the other highlighted areas are the use of local languages in administration, court proceedings and to deliver judgments in them, he said.

 

He also wanted gradual increase in the use of indigenous languages in higher and technical education, an official statement said.

The final emphasis was on everyone to proudly and preferably use their mother tongue in their homes.

Naidu said that with hundreds of languages coexisting, linguistic diversity is one of the cornerstones of India's ancient civilisation.

Highlighting the importance of mother tongue in governance,  Naidu advised the need to increase their use, especially at state and local levels. Advocating an inclusive model of governance, he said, Only by communicating with the common person in a language he or she understands can we include him or her in the process of governance and development. Language of administration should be the language of the people."

 

Suggesting that language-inclusion should come at the higher levels too, Naidu gave the instance of Rajya Sabha, where a provision has been made for its members to express themselves in any of the 22 scheduled languages.

Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised by Swarna Bharat Trust at Muchhinthal in Hyderabad earlier in the day on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, the vice president underscored the importance of using indigenous languages in higher education too. He highlighted the necessity of having local languages in the judiciary and courts in order to be accessible to the common man.

 

In the webinar,  Naidu also expressed concern at the state of endangered languages that are at the risk of permanently getting lost. He reiterated the United Nations' warning that every two weeks a language disappears taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage. He underlined that with 196 languages, India has the highest number of endangered languages in the world.

Naidu appreciated the Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages (SPPEL) of the Ministry of Education, in this regard.

Tags: new education policy, vice president m venkaiah naidu, ministry of education and ministry of culture, scheme for protection and preservation of endangered languages (sppel), venkaih naidu stated mother tongue to be primary medium
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

CBI summons Mamata kin in coal scandal

Tiger spotted in Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district in Telangana

Maneater tiger A2 from Maharashtra might be in Telangana for love

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

India, China push for steady pullback

Staff of Government ENT Hospital gets administered with COVID Vaccine during the vaccination drive at the Hospital premises in Visakhapatnam. (AA Image/P Narasimha Murthy)

Need to increase pace of vaccinations: Health Ministry tells states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham