India, China talk to disengage more

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 21, 2021, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2021, 7:12 am IST

It is expected that India and China will first be able to reach an agreement on Gogra-Hot Springs

India and China are likely to issued a joint statement on outcome of the meeting. — PTI file photo
NEW DELHI: India and China Corps Commanders on Saturday held their 10th round of talks to discuss disengagement from Depsang plains, Gogra-Hot Springs and Demchok friction points in Ladakh, following the disengagement of the two sides on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake.

The meeting was held in Moldo on Chinese side and started at around 10 am and was going on till reports last came in at 9.30 pm.

 

The Indian delegation was led by 14 Corps commander Lt Gen. P.G.K. Menon. Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary (East Asia) from the ministry of external affairs was part of Indian delegation.

India and China are likely to issued a joint statement on outcome of the meeting.

It is expected that India and China will first be able to reach an agreement on Gogra-Hot Springs.

In the Depsang plains, Chinese troops are blocking Indian patrols from going to Patrolling Points 10 to 13. A Major General level meeting was also held on August 8 last year at Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) to discuss disengagement at the Depsang plains.

Tags: india-china standoff, india-china 10th round of talks, pangong tso lake, india china to reach an agreement on gogra-hot springs, depsang plains

