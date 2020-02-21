Friday, Feb 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:13 AM IST

Supreme Court to hear next week plea on Thiruvananthapuram airport

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
The state has alleged that the “entire proceedings, including tender process, is vitiated by mala fides.”

Supreme Court of India (PTI file image)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear next week a plea by the Kerala government, challenging the Centre’s decision to entrust the management, operation and development of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIA) to concessionaire Adani Group’s Adani Enterprises Limited.

A top court bench of CJI S.A. Bobde, Justices B. R. Gavai and Surya Kant directed the listing of the matter next week as an advocate appearing for one of the parties sought a pass-over.

Describing the decision to entrust the Adani Enterprises Limited the operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as “arbitrary and illegal”, the state has contended that the entire exercise ignores the state government’s proposal to form a special purpose vehicle to take over and run the TIA on revenue-sharing basis with the Centre.

Contending that the grant of the contract  was in breach of an earlier undertaking by the Centre and the provisions of Airport Authority of India Act, the state has alleged that the “entire proceedings, including tender process, is vitiated by mala fides.”

