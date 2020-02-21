Madhya Pradesh mulls age relaxation for state govt jobs

The age limit for the SC and ST candidates applying for police and civil services might be increased by five years from 40 to 45 years.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government is set to announce relaxation of age limit for joining the state government service. A Bill providing an extension of age limit for applying for police and civil jobs in the state government will be placed before the state cabinet for clearance soon, a spokesman of state government told this newspaper on Thursday. Sources said the state government might extend the age limit for general and OBC categories of people applying for police service from the existing 33 to 35 years and for civil service from the existing 40 to 42 years. Similarly, the age limit for the SC and ST candidates applying for police and civil services might be increased by five years from 40 to 45 years. The state government is also planning to provide a monthly allowance of `2,500 to physically challenged and helpless women in the state. The state government was considering to introduce annual awards, “Pradesh Bhushan and Pradesh Ratna,” carrying cash awards of `2 lakh and `5 lakh respectively to honour distinguished people in the state.