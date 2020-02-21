In MP, mentally ill man occupies doctor’s seat in govt hospital, treats patients

The incident happened on February 17, a doctor at the hospital told this newspaper.

In a bizarre incident, a man suffering from psychological disorder donned the role of a doctor at a district hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, and started treating unsuspecting patients, reports reaching here on Thursday said.

The mentally-challenged man who later identified him as Dr Veer Bahadur from AIIMs, Delhi, occupied the vacant chair of a doctor in the hospital taking advantage of the latter’s absence in his chamber and started prescribing medicines to the patients dropping there, the civil surgeon revealed.

The matter came to light when the patients who were “treated” by the mentally sick man reached the medical store in the hospital to buy the prescribed medicines.

Medical store in-charge Anup Shukla had found something amiss when he saw wrong prescriptions and queried the patients about the doctor who prescribed the medicines.

He then alerted the hospital authorities who rushed to the chamber to find the mentally challenged man occupying the chair of the doctor who had gone to attend his OPD duty.

“The mentally challenged man identified him as Dr Veer Bahadur,” hospital authorities said.