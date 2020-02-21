Girl shouts ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, Asaduddin Owaisi snatches her mike

The AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi who was on the stage was stunned and rushed to snatch the mike from the student activist.

BENGALURU: In a dramatic development, Bengaluru city cops have arrested Amulya L, an anti-CAA and NRC protestor who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while addressing a gathering at Freedom Park on Thursday.

The AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi who was on the stage was stunned and rushed to snatch the mike from the student activist.

The organizers were also taken aback by the sudden development with the police swooping down on Amulya to take her into custody.

Amulya has been campaigning against the ruling BJP and is known for her strident attacks on the CAA and NRC. Soumendu Mukherji, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) said that she is being investigated and legal action will be taken against her.

Owaisi who spoke later condemned the student activist for praising an enemy country.

“We are Indians and we are only connected to India. The organizers did not inform me about what this girl was about to speak. I wouldn’t have attended the function in the first place if I had expected this,” he maintained. Amulya is a student of NMKRV college in the city and hails from Koppa in Chikkamagalur district. The police have kept her in an unknown place and are investigating the matter.