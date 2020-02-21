Friday, Feb 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:12 AM IST

India, All India

19 killed, 25 hurt as Kerala bus rams into lorry in Tamil Nadu

THE ASIAN AGE. | LAKSHMI L LUND AND S KATHTHASAMI
Published : Feb 21, 2020, 4:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2020, 4:10 am IST

Among the dead are the KSRTC bus driver V. Grees (43) of Ernakulam and conductor R. Baiju of Veligandi in Kerala and five women.

Tamil Nadu fire and rescue personnel rescue an injured passenger after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a container lorry in Tirupar district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu fire and rescue personnel rescue an injured passenger after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a container lorry in Tirupar district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

COIMBATORE: As many as 19 passengers on board an Ernakulam-bound Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus died on the spot and another 25 were injured when the bus collided head-on with a speeding overloaded container lorry which was coming in the wrong lane in the opposite direction in the early hours of Thursday. The accident happened at Thirumuruganpoondi in Tirupur district on the Avinashi- Salem bypass around 3: 25 am, according to police.

Among the dead are the KSRTC bus driver V. Grees (43) of Ernakulam and conductor R. Baiju of Veligandi in Kerala and five women. A. Hemaraj (38), from Ottapalam in Kerala, the lorry driver who fled the accident scene, was detained by Tirupur police. The post-mortem of the 19 deceased was carried out at the Government Hospital in Avinashi and bodies of the five female and 13 males were handed over to the families in the evening.

Of the dead, Kirankumar (30) from Tumkur is from Karnataka, while others are from Kerala. Of the 25 injured passengers, those who suffered minor injuries were treated as outpatients while the ones who suffered serious injuries are undergoing treatment at the government hospitals and private hospitals in Avinashi, Tirupur and Coimbatore.

Police said the bus number KL15A282 Bengaluru-Ernakulam KSRTC bus left Bengaluru at 8. 15 pm with 48 passengers on board. The reservation chart of the bus shows that a majority of 25 passengers were travelling to Ernakulam while 19 had booked tickets for Thrissur and another four had booked tickets for Palakkad.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

The cause of the accident is being probed by the police. Preliminary investigation brings to light that either the driver of the overloaded container lorry could have dozed off while at the wheel. Another narrative also points out that a tyre burst could have caused the container lorry driver to have lost control of the vehicle leading it to ram the centre median on the road before colliding head-on with the bus.

Tags: 19 killed, bus rams

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (PTI file image)

Supreme Court to hear next week plea on Thiruvananthapuram airport

In a bizarre incident, a man suffering from psychological disorder donned the role of a doctor at a district hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, and started treating unsuspecting patients, reports reaching here on Thursday said.

In MP, mentally ill man occupies doctor’s seat in govt hospital, treats patients

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Over 3 lakh youths register for Prashant Kishor’s ‘Baat Bihar Ki’

Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)

Supreme Court stays NBW against DGP-IGP

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham