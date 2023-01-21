Saturday, Jan 21, 2023 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Jan 2023  India is buzzing with jobs, self-employment, says Modi
India, All India

India is buzzing with jobs, self-employment, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Jan 21, 2023, 7:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2023, 7:12 am IST

PM says country is taking huge strides in infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the distribution ceremony of 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the distribution ceremony of 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that more opportunities for employment and self-employment are continuously improving in rapidly growing India. Distributing 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments via video conferencing, Mr Modi said the ongoing "Rozgar Mela" exercises have become an identity of his government. He also interacted with the new appointees.

In his address, the Prime Minister said: "In a rapidly changing India, opportunities for employment and self-employment are continuously improving. Fast growth leads to a massive expansion of self-employment opportunities. Today’s India is witnessing this."

The Prime Minister stated that over the last eight years, a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development in the country has resulted in the creation of lakhs of job opportunities.

Talking about massive investment in the infrastructure sector, the PM emphasised how a newly built road gives rise to employment opportunities along the path.

The Prime Minister mentioned that new markets emerge along the periphery of the new roads or railway lines and make transportation of food grains from the farm to the field a lot easier, while also giving rise to tourism. "All these possibilities gave rise to employment opportunities," he said.

Noting that regular "Rozgar Melas" have become a mark of his government, Mr Modi said that lakhs will get appointed to government jobs in the days to come as Rozgar Melas are being organised regularly in NDA-ruled states and Union territories.

Last year, the Prime Minister had announced the Rozgar Mela drive, which aims to give jobs to 10 lakh people. "Regular Rozgar Melas have become a mark of this government. They show that whatever resolution is taken by this government is realized," he said.

This, the Prime Minister said, goes beyond getting a government job. The candidates are happy that, through a transparent and clear recruitment process, their talent has been recognised.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that in Central jobs, the recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound. "The transparency and speed of this recruitment process today characterise every aspect of the function of the government."

Mr Modi recalled the time when even routine promotions were mired in delay and disputes and said that this government has addressed such issues and ensured a transparent process. "Transparent recruitment and promotion generate trust among the youth," he said.

Underlining that it is the beginning of a new journey for those who received their appointment letters today, the Prime Minister highlighted the contributions and partnerships that they will make by being a part of the government machinery in the developmental journey of the nation.

He noted that many new appointees will be interacting with the general public as direct representatives of the government and they will create an impact in their own ways.

Drawing an analogy to the adage in the world of business and industry that the consumer is always right, the Prime Minister remarked that a similar mantra of "the citizen is always right" should be implemented in administration.

"This gives rise to the feeling of service attitude and also strengthens it. When one gets appointed in the government fold, it is referred to as government service and not a job," Mr Modi said.

Referring to the Bharat-Net project, which aims to provide broadband connectivity in every village, the Prime Minister emphasised the new job opportunities that will be created as a result of this connectivity.

"Even those who are not too tech-savvy understand its benefits. This has opened a new area of entrepreneurship by providing online services in villages," he said.

Mr Modi also noted the flourishing startup scene in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and said that this success has created a new identity for the youth in the world.

Lauding the journey and efforts of the appointees, the Prime Minister congratulated them for getting the opportunity to serve the people of the country. He exhorted them to remember what brought them here and asked them to keep learning and keep serving. "You have to learn and make yourself capable to take the country forward," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst for further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions and posts under the central government, like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevaks, income tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors and social security officers, among others.

Tags: pm narendra modi, rozgar mela
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident happened. (DC Photo)

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India, suspends pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

According to Mr Liyuo,

China willing to work with India for closer bilateral ties in 2023: Chinese enovy

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of general elections to the Legislative assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Tripura goes to poll Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya Feb 27

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham