Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

India, All India

JP Nadda as BJP chief will bring new energy: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2020, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2020, 2:56 am IST

PM says those rejected in elections are spreading on CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets newly-elected BJP president J.P. Nadda at the BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. Veteran party leader L.K. Advani and Union home minister Amit Shah are also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets newly-elected BJP president J.P. Nadda at the BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. Veteran party leader L.K. Advani and Union home minister Amit Shah are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday got its 11th national president in senior leader and former Union minister J.P. Nadda whose leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi said will give the organisation “new energy, hope, and inspiration.” As the new BJP president, Mr Nadda thanked the organisation and the cadre and asserted that he “will work day and night along with all the party workers to take the party to new heights.”

Congratulating Mr Nadda, who succeed Amit Shah during whose tenure the BJP “scaled glorious heights”, the Prime Minister recalled how the BJP’s foundation was built on “sangathan aur sangarsh (organisation and hardship)” and used the occasion to ent-huse the party cadre and blamed the Opposition for the widespread anti-CAA protests. Though the PM did not name anyone, he slammed the Opposition parties and the “ecosystem” supporting them and asserted that despite attempts to “spread confusion and lies,” people’s faith in the BJP and his government have remains “unshaken.”  

Mr Modi said the Opposition’s problem is not that the BJP was making any mistake but that people continue to bless it.

“Ours is not some temporary party or political arrangement... Inspired by our ideals, we have been working for years and we will keep working in the years to come. There are some people who dislike the very principles which guide us... That is why, there are attempts to create problems. For them, the problem is that the people of India are with us... These are the same people rejected by the people of India... Those rejected by the people have limited means but one of them is to spread falsehoods. They have a full eco-system for that... BJP cadre have always drawn their strength from the people of India. We do not need to seek validation from an eco-system that will never accept us,” said Mr Modi and added that the party will face more challenges in the coming days than what it did while in the Opposition and asked BJP workers to reach out to the public more actively.

After being elected unanimously as the new BJP president, Mr Nadda said the BJP’s target will be to come to power in the states where the party has not yet registered electoral success. Mr Nadda claimed that not only is the BJP different in its principles, but the “results of those principles are different as well.”

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters, many of whom had come from Mr Nadda’s family home state, Himachal Pradesh, had gathered at the BJP headquarters. Many folk dancers from the hill state were also seen performing outside the party office to congratulate the new BJP president.

Thanking the BJP leadership and the cadre for his nomination, Mr Nadda said, “Today we are the world’s largest party that is in power in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. We are not going to stop at this. There are some states left and we have set our aim there. We will make sure we reach to them as well.”

Earlier, the PM recalled how he and Mr Nadda used to travel together on scooter when Mr Modi was in charge of the state and described the new party president as an “old colleague.” Mr Modi also said that Mr Nadda is as much from Bihar, where he was born, as he is from Himachal Pradesh, his family’s native state, and both the states are feeling proud that he is leading the BJP.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah said the BJP stands apart in India because it does not function on casteism or nepotism.

“If you look at other parties, every party is family-based and is promoting their own people... Only BJP promotes every worker based on sheer quality and love for motherland,” said Mr Shah.

Other than Mr Modi, Mr Nadda and Mr Shah, party veterans L.K. Advani and M.M. Joshi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Thawarchand Gehlot, general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the dais. Former Union minister and in-charge of the organisational election process, Radha Mohan Singh was also present.

Tags: jp nadda, narendra modi, amit shah

Latest From India

Uddhav Thackeray

Chavan kicks off row, BJP asks Sena to come clean

Chhattisgarh governor Anusuya Uike

Chhattisgarh governor in a spot over renaming row

Police sources said that based on CCTV footage and a preliminary investigation, they suspect that a person who came in a rickshaw, placed the bag near the ticket counter at 9.20 am and left the spot.

Mangaluru: Explosives found outside airport

DSP Davinder Singh

DSP Singh had 24x7 armed security posted at his residence

MOST POPULAR

1

7 simple tricks to watch Pornhub and other porn sites in India

2

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

3

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

4

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

5

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham