Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020 | Last Update : 05:48 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh governor in a spot over renaming row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2020, 3:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2020, 3:23 am IST

The ruling Congress, however, did not take kindly to her suggestion.

Chhattisgarh governor Anusuya Uike
 Chhattisgarh governor Anusuya Uike

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh governor Anusuya Uike on Monday stirred a political row when she suggested renaming ‘Nehru Yuva Kendra’ after Swami Vivekanand.

She was addressing the district youth conference here.

Ms Uike justified her view saying that Swami Vivekanand was an inspiration for the youth of India and hence it would be most appropriate to rechristen Nehru Yuva Kendra after the great spiritual leader.

“Nehru was a great leader and first Prime Minister of India. But, Swami Vivekanand was the inspiration of the youth of India and hence, I would suggest that Nehru Yuva Kendra should be renamed as Vivekanand Yuva Kendra,” she said.

The ruling Congress, however, did not take kindly to her suggestion.

“There is an attempt to destroy legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru by rechristening all institutions and projects named after him. But, legacy of a legend never dies”, spokesman of Congress here said. Opposition BJP however supported Ms Uike on the issue.

“Swami Vivekanand is not only an inspiration for youth of India but also for young generation across the world”, the BJP spokesman here said.

Tags: anusuya uike

Latest From India

Uddhav Thackeray

Chavan kicks off row, BJP asks Sena to come clean

Police sources said that based on CCTV footage and a preliminary investigation, they suspect that a person who came in a rickshaw, placed the bag near the ticket counter at 9.20 am and left the spot.

Mangaluru: Explosives found outside airport

DSP Davinder Singh

DSP Singh had 24x7 armed security posted at his residence

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, SAD MLA

Akali-BJP CAA rift: SAD not to fight Delhi polls

MOST POPULAR

1

7 simple tricks to watch Pornhub and other porn sites in India

2

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

3

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

4

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

5

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham