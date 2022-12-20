Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Dec 2022  Taj Mahal gets Rs 1 crore water bill, Rs 1.40 lakh property tax
India, All India

Taj Mahal gets Rs 1 crore water bill, Rs 1.40 lakh property tax

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2022, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2022, 1:11 pm IST

According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued

Taj Mahal (ANI)
 Taj Mahal (ANI)

Agra: The Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said.

According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.

The ASI has been asked to pay around Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1 crore as water tax.

ASI's Superintending Archaeologist(Agra circle) Raj Patel told ANI, "A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore".

More details awaited.

Tags: water bills, taj mahal, property tax, rs 1 crore water bill to taj mahal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra

