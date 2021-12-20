PM Modi: Patel could have set Goa free sooner

Modi was speaking at an event to celebrate the Goa Liberation Day, observed on December 19 every year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others, during a programme organised on the occasion of the 60th Goa Liberation Day, at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goa would have been liberated from the Portuguese rule much earlier had the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more time.

He also said that although India got independence much before Goa became free, people of the country could not enjoy at that time as they felt uneasy thinking that one part was the country was still under foreign rule.

Modi was speaking at an event to celebrate the Goa Liberation Day, observed on December 19 every year to mark the day Indian armed forces freed the coastal state from the Portuguese rule in 1961.

“Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been alive for a little more time, Goa would have been liberated earlier,” Modi said.

Patel, deputy PM in the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with the liberation of Marathwada region in Maharashtra from erstwhile Nizam’s rule. In the past, several BJP leaders had blamed the then prime minister Jawarhalal Nehru for the delay in liberation of Goa. Modi said India had got independence before Goa was liberated.

“People of this country could have enjoyed the fruits of independence, but they could not do so. People were uneasy because one part of India (Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli) was still under foreign rule. Several of the freedom fighters left everything to join Goans in their freedom struggle,” he said addressing the Goa Liberation Day event at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium near here.

This happened because India is not just a political power, but it is a country that protects human values. The countrymen consider the entire nation a family. We have the philosophy of ‘nation first’, he added.

“At this point of time, I would like to say that had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived longer, Goa would not have to wait so long to be liberated from the Portuguese rule,” Modi said.

Talking about his recent visit to Rome, Modi said, “Some time ago, I went to Italy and the Vatican City. There I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said ‘This is the greatest gift you have given me’. This is his love for India’s diversity, our radiant democracy.”

Modi lauded freedom fighters, including those from outside Goa, who fought for the state's freedom. When India got Independence, they still continued the fight to liberate Goa, he added.

“They ensured that the struggle to liberate Goa did not end after India's independence,” he said.

Modi also congratulated the Goa government for topping in various parameters of good governance.

The state has topped on parameters like per capita income, exclusive toilet facility for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door to door waste collection, and food security, he said.

Modi remembered former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, saying he had understood the potential of the state and nurtured it for welfare of the people.

Parrikar, who was the defence minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, died on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.