Omicron tally crosses 150, as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

New Delhi: With several fresh Omicron cases reported on Sunday from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the total tally of the patients infected with the new Covid-19 variant in the country has gone over 150.

Delhi, which has the second highest number of Omicron cases in the country, meanwhile logged 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest daily rise since June 27, and one death related to the deadly virus.

In Maharashtra, six more persons have tested positive for Omicron, that raised the state's tally of such cases to 54. While two of the patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them were fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women. Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district.

Out of 54 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, 22 were found in Mumbai, which include cases through screening at the international airport. Of these 22 patients, two hail from Karnataka, one each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts, 11 cases are in Pimpri Chinchwad, seven in Pune rural, three each in Pune city and Satara, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district) and Osmanabad, one each in Buldhana, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar.

Since December 1, a total of 1,28,518 travellers have arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Of these, 18,726 are from “at risk” countries. Sixty-four Covid-19 patients are from “at risk” countries and 19 from other countries. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

In Gujarat, the total number of Omicron patients has gone up to 10, with three fresh cases of the new variant detected in Gandhinagar, Anand and Surat. While Anand and Gandhinagar have logged their first Omicron cases, Surat has reported its second. All three, including a teenager, have a history of international travel.

In the last 24 hours, 7,081 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in India, taking the total tally of cases across the country to 3,47,40,275. With 264 fresh fatalities, the total death toll related to the deadly virus has now gone up to 4,77,422.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases have, however, gone down to 83,913, which is 0.24 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national Covid-19 recovery rate also stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.