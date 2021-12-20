Monday, Dec 20, 2021 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Dec 2021  Omicron tally crosses 150, as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi
India, All India

Omicron tally crosses 150, as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Dec 20, 2021, 8:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2021, 10:09 am IST

In Maharashtra, six more persons have tested positive for Omicron, that raised the state's tally of such cases to 54

A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: With several fresh Omicron cases reported on Sunday from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the total tally of the patients infected with the new Covid-19 variant in the country has gone over 150.

Delhi, which has the second highest number of Omicron cases in the country, meanwhile logged 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest daily rise since June 27, and one death related to the deadly virus.

 

In Maharashtra, six more persons have tested positive for Omicron, that raised the state's tally of such cases to 54. While two of the patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them were fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women. Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district.

Out of 54 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, 22 were found in Mumbai, which include cases through screening at the international airport. Of these 22 patients, two hail from Karnataka, one each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts, 11 cases are in Pimpri Chinchwad, seven in Pune rural, three each in Pune city and Satara, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district) and Osmanabad, one each in Buldhana, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar.

 

Since December 1, a total of 1,28,518 travellers have arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Of these, 18,726 are from “at risk” countries. Sixty-four Covid-19 patients are from “at risk” countries and 19 from other countries. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

In Gujarat, the total number of Omicron patients has gone up to 10, with three fresh cases of the new variant detected in Gandhinagar, Anand and Surat. While Anand and Gandhinagar have logged their first Omicron cases, Surat has reported its second. All three, including a teenager, have a history of international travel.

In the last 24 hours, 7,081 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in India, taking the total tally of cases across the country to 3,47,40,275. With 264 fresh fatalities, the total death toll related to the deadly virus has now gone up to 4,77,422.

 

The total number of active Covid-19 cases have, however, gone down to 83,913, which is 0.24 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national Covid-19 recovery rate also stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Tags: omicron cases, omicron coronavirus variant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Aishwarya Bachchan is the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: PTI/File)

ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

Homeless people warm themselves with a bonfire during a cold winter evening in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cold wave in parts of Delhi as min drops to 3.2 deg C, relief likely from Wednesday

Muslims offer Namaz. (Representational image: PTI)

Reconvert and pray in temples: Hindu outfit to Muslims

A worker checks a monitor inside a COVID-19 facility at Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India records 6,563 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 572 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham