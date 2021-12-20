Monday, Dec 20, 2021 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

  ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case
ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light

Aishwarya Bachchan is the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday.

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.

 

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Some other instances of alleged irregularities linked to the family are also under the scanner of the federal probe agency, the officials said.

Dubbed 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists had named several world leaders and celebrities who had allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them are stated to be holding valid overseas accounts.

 

