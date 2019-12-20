Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:14 AM IST

India, All India

Violent protests break out in Patna over CAA

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 5:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 5:01 am IST

Angry protesters demanded the scrapping of the CAA and vandalised private and commercial vehicles in and around Patna during the bandh.

A cross-section of the society joined hands to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at the historic August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DEBASISH DEY)
 A cross-section of the society joined hands to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at the historic August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DEBASISH DEY)

Patna: Patna witnessed violent protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) on Thursday.

Angry protesters dema-nded scrapping of the CAA and vandalised private and commercial vehicles in and around Patna during the bandh.

In some districts including Patna, Ara and Darbhanga protesters disrupted rail routes.

Amid a nationwide prot-est over the CAA, left parties with support from around six Opposition pa-rties in Bihar had called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday. However, the RJD which is the main opposition party in Bihar didn’t participate in the bandh and said that “the party has decided to org-anise a separate state-wide agitation against the issue on December 21”.

When asked about the RJD’s absence, CPI (ML) leader Kumar Parvez told this newspaper that the “people of Bihar came out in large numbers to support the bandh called by left parties.

The Opposition parties also supported our protest against the CAA and NRC and as far as RJD is concerned, they have organised a similar bandh on December 21 and we have decided to support it”.

Supporters of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) floated by former member of Parliament Pappu Yadav used burned tyres to stop traffic on the streets and also vandalised an ambulance while it was heading towards a residential area in Patna during the bandh.

Mr Yadav who had earlier claimed that he had been placed under house arrest for extending support to the bandh said, “We have come out on the streets to oppose the amended Citizenship Act which is against the Constitution. It seems that the entire nation today has been held captive and needs to be released”.

The BJP reacted strongly against the agitation and termed it as “a complete failure”.

While leading a march in favour of the Act, Dalit leader and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan said, “The left and other Opposition parties are trying to mislead people about the Citizenship Amendment Act. I urge people to understand the Act and not to fell into the trap of the parties who are feeding them with wrong information for political gains.

The Act is favour of refugees and against illegal infiltrators. Those who are opposing the Citizenship Act and NRC are supporting infiltrators".

Tags: citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

An injured police official is rescued by his colleague during violent protests in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Citizenship Amendment Act fire spreads nationwide

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

BJP uses 2003 Manmohan Singh's speech to target Congress

While “reiterating their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region”, the two countries also “committed to a common vision for the India-US Major Defence Partnership (MDP) to expand all aspects of their security and defence cooperation”.

2+2: India, US talk terror, sign pact on military tech

Protesters go berserk in Lucknow. Smoke billows out of a burning media OB van during a protest against NRC and amended Citizenship Act, at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Citizenship Act fire engulfs UP, 1 dies

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham