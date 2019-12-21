Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

India, All India

'Use of brute force to suppress dissent is unacceptable in democracy': Sonia Gandhi

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 9:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 9:49 pm IST

Gandhi said the people's apprehensions were real and legitimate and the struggle against the legislation was 'just.'

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," Sonia Gandhi said in a video message. (Photo: ANI)
 "The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," Sonia Gandhi said in a video message. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused BJP-led government of 'brute repression' against students, youth and citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the legislation was 'discriminatory' and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," she said in a video message.

Gandhi said the if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the poor and vulnerable will have to stand in queues like at the time of demonetisation and prove their citizenship.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. Like at the time of 'notebandi' (demonetisation), they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors' citizenship," she said.

Gandhi said the people's apprehensions were real and legitimate and the struggle against the legislation was 'just.'

"The Congress assures the people of India that it is fully committed to stand up and defend their fundamental rights and uphold the foundational values of our Constitution," said she.

The Congress chief accused the BJP-led government of pursuing "divisive, anti-people" policies.

"There have been spontaneous protests in the universities, IITs, IIMs and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government," said Gandhi.

She said the people have a right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns in a democracy.

"Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy," she said.

Gandhi condemned actions of the government and expressed "its solidarity with the students and citizens of India in their just struggle".

Tags: sonia gandhi, nrc, citizenship amendment act 2019, protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'PM himself didn't vote for CAB despite being in Parl for 2 days': Mamata

Notably, Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move. (Photo: File | AP)

'Kaahe ka NRC?' Bihar CM Nitish asserts NRC will not be implemented at all

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou said at a media reception on Wednesday, 'I have noticed that Indian media is used to forwarding news from media of western countries which is fake and meant to discredit China, esp news on Hong Kong and Xinjiang recently with few objective and positive voices. I think this is unfair not only for China, but also for Indian readers, because it is crucial for hundreds of millions of Indian people to learn about their great neighboring country in a comprehensive and balanced way.' (Photo: File | AP)

Chinese diplomat blames the West of spreading fake news

According to the Election Commission (EC), the final phase of elections concluded in a peaceful manner, registering over 2 per cent less voter turnout compared to that in the last elections for the 16 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Overall voter turnout over 66 pc in the state

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham