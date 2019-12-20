Top Bengaluru cop sings National Anthem to pacify CAA protesters, see video

Shortly after the national anthem, people protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, vacated the place without any argument.

Bengaluru: In a unique way to convince protesters at Town Hall to leave the place and end their protest, DCP of Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore on Thursday sang national anthem over the public address system, making all protester rise up from their place, who later agreed to culminate the agitation.

Earlier, while attempting to strike a chord with the protesters and to convince them to leave the place, Rathore had also warned them about how such agitation can be used by anti-social elements for their benefit.

#WATCH Karnataka: DCP of Bengaluru(Central),Chetan Singh Rathore sings national anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, when they were refusing to vacate the place. Protesters left peacefully after the national anthem was sung. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DLYsOw3UTP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Section 144 is currently in place in several parts of Karnataka in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.