Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

India, All India

Rise up stronger: Jamia website hacked, intruders back students' anti-CAA protests

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 8:59 am IST

The hackers also hit out at the JNU vice-chancellor for being silent on the protests in his varsity.

On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA. (Photo: File)
 On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The website of Jamia Millia Islamia was hacked on Thursday and a message supporting the students in their protest against the amended citizenship law posted on it.

The message on the site read, "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!"

The website of the university is handled by a third party and its server was hacked. The third party was informed and it is on the job to restore it, according to a varsity spokesperson.

Students from the varsity have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the campus. Some of them joined the protests at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

The website was hacked in the evening and the hackers posted messages asking Jamia students to ensure that the movement does not die.

"Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don't let the movement die. Every time they hit you Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger!" the message read. They also put forth four demands -- rollback CAA, rollback NRC, free unlawfully detained students and probe police brutality.

The hackers also hit out at the JNU vice-chancellor for being silent on the protests in his varsity.

"And two minutes of silence for Delhi Police. Remember the time they were protesting after the Tees Hazari incident. Mike Drop!" they said.

On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests, jamia millia islamia university
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A senior official said that District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued a red alert, and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as a precautionary measure. (Photo: FIle)

Red alert in Aligarh, heavy security deployed ahead of Friday prayers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured people that no one could steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam. (Photo: ANI)

No threat to land or language, says Assam CM; internet restored after 10 days

“Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence,” the actor and aspiring politician tweeted. (Photo: File)

‘Violence should not be solution’: Rajinikanth on CAA protest

Subramanian, the first CEA under the Narendra Modi government, was at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) for the inauguration of 'NSE Centre for Behavioral Science in Finance, Economics and Marketing'. (Photo: File)

Why stock market going up, economy going down: Ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham