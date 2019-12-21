Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

India, All India

'PM himself didn't vote for CAB despite being in Parl for 2 days': Mamata

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 9:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 9:56 pm IST

The Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister should roll back the CAA as he himself does not support it.

"If the CAB was so good then Mr Prime Minister, why did not you vote for it (in Parliament)? You attended Parliament for two days but you did not vote for the Bill which gives me an impression that you do not support it either.'' the WB CM said. (Photo: File)
 "If the CAB was so good then Mr Prime Minister, why did not you vote for it (in Parliament)? You attended Parliament for two days but you did not vote for the Bill which gives me an impression that you do not support it either.'' the WB CM said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been vociferously protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't vote on CAB in Parliament which means that he does not support it.

"I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself does not support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as he did not vote for it in Parliament, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Addressing a gathering at Park Circus ground here, Mamata appealed the Prime Miniter to take back the new law.

"If the CAB was so good then Mr Prime Minister, why did not you vote for it (in Parliament)? You attended Parliament for two days but you did not vote for the Bill which gives me an impression that you do not support it either ( Agar CAB itna accha hai toh Pradhan Mantri ji aapne vote kyun nahi dala? Aap do din Parliament mein the, lekin jab aapne vote nahi dala toh mujhe yeh andaza hai ki aap bhi isse support nahi karte. Aap ise reject kar dijiye)," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister should roll back the CAA as he himself does not support it.

"You please reject it," she said.

"BJP is trying to provoke you people using fake videos. But you should not pay heed to them," she told the gathering at Park Circus ground here.

The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that BJP was trying to divide the country and communities on religious lines through the new law. "You (BJP) are setting the country on fire," she said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by the Parliament and became a law after President Ram Nath Kovind's asset on December 12, 2019.

Tags: the citizenship (amendment) act, mamata banerjee, pm modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'Use of brute force to suppress dissent is unacceptable in democracy': Sonia Gandhi

Notably, Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move. (Photo: File | AP)

'Kaahe ka NRC?' Bihar CM Nitish asserts NRC will not be implemented at all

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou said at a media reception on Wednesday, 'I have noticed that Indian media is used to forwarding news from media of western countries which is fake and meant to discredit China, esp news on Hong Kong and Xinjiang recently with few objective and positive voices. I think this is unfair not only for China, but also for Indian readers, because it is crucial for hundreds of millions of Indian people to learn about their great neighboring country in a comprehensive and balanced way.' (Photo: File | AP)

Chinese diplomat blames the West of spreading fake news

According to the Election Commission (EC), the final phase of elections concluded in a peaceful manner, registering over 2 per cent less voter turnout compared to that in the last elections for the 16 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Overall voter turnout over 66 pc in the state

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham