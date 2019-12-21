Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Overall voter turnout over 66 pc in the state

The fifth phase on Friday witnessed 70.83 pc turnout. Counting of votes will be held on December 23.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the final phase of elections concluded in a peaceful manner, registering over 2 per cent less voter turnout compared to that in the last elections for the 16 seats. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Jharkhand assembly elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 66 per cent with the fifth phase witnessing 70.83 per cent electoral exercise their democratic right to vote in the final phase of elections in Jharkhand on Friday.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the final phase of elections concluded in a peaceful manner, registering over 2 per cent less voter turnout compared to that in the last elections for the 16 seats.

A total of 247 candidates including 29 female were in the fray for this phase in which 40,05,287 voters will exercise their franchise.

No complaint regarding EVM/VVPAT was reported during the poll today, the EC said.

Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on December 16.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering eight districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The counting of votes will be held on December 23.

