Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

Anti-CAA: 'Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language,' says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 6:11 pm IST

He also accused Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan.

'Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post,' he said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act by claiming that she is carrying out 'anti-national' activities.

He also accused Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan.

"Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post," he said while speaking to media.

"The way Pakistan says to go to the United Nations (UN) on every issue, similarly Mamata Banerjee is also refusing to accept the law of the country and is talking about going to the UN," he added.

Yesterday, challenging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, the West Bengal Chief Minister had stated that the BJP will have to quit if it fails with a 'mass vote'.

The CAA seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, un, dilip ghosh, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

(Photo: Representational)

Earthquake hits near Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Hundreds of people took to the streets on December 19 in Mumbai and represented their dissent on the new citizenship law and NRC. (Photo: File)

Arbitrary, discriminatory: Mumbai slams CAA from the streets

Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion. (Photo: ANI)

CAA protests: Tamil Nadu Police files cases against 600 protestors

The CBI had urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: Ex-BJP Kuldeep Sengar jailed for life, pay Rs 25L exemplary fine

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham