Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Nov 2021  Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic
India, All India

Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic

ANI
Published : Nov 20, 2021, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2021, 1:34 pm IST

The Minister said that Indian aviation industry has overcome many challenges to become one of the world's most lucrative aviation markets

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)
 Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged the states and Union Territories to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel as it will help in increasing air traffic.

Speaking at a conference of the ministers of civil aviation from states & UTs in Delhi on Friday, Scindia said that there is a need for 9,500 pilots.

 

He also said that we need 9,500 pilots and over 40 per cent of pilots go abroad for training.

"At present, we need 9,500 pilots. Over 40% of pilots go abroad for training. Again there is forex outgo. The training cost of a pilot is around Rs 1.5-2 crore. We've to move flying/pilot training here," he said.

Earlier, Scindia has said that seven states and Union Territories have slashed their Value Added Tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and he expected other states to follow the suit.

"7 States & UTs slashed their VAT on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) & I'm expecting more states to follow suit. With the current tax structure on ATF...you can't have a robust civil aviation sector. I'm very clear on that," the union minister said on Thursday while inaugurating a curtain raiser event about Wings India, 2022 which is Asia's largest event on Civil Aviation.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said that the Indian Civil Aviation industry has witnessed robust growth over the years and contributes significantly to the economic development of the country. It is bringing people from across the world to discover the huge business and tourism opportunities in India, said the press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Minister said that the Indian aviation industry has overcome many challenges to become one of the world's most lucrative aviation markets.

"India today handles the third-largest domestic traffic after the USA and China. We all know that in this densely globalized economy, air transport is a key element in the country's transport infrastructure and plays an important role in the Country's economic growth," he said.

 

Tags: jet fuel, air traffic, value-added tax, aviation turbine fuel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations, said the release.

IRCTC announces various special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India logs 10,302 fresh Covid cases, 267 more deaths; active cases dip to 1,24,868

Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

'I apologise,' says PM Modi, repeals three farm laws

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham