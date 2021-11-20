Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

IRCTC announces various special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

Published : Nov 20, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2021, 1:34 pm IST

The bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021, at all Passenger Reservation System Counters and IRCTC Website

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations, said the release.
New Delhi: IRCTC has announced to run a number of Special Trains in coordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year 2022.

According to an official release on Friday, the bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

 

Train no. 01596 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Jn. at 16:00 hrs. every Sunday from November 21, 2021, to January 2, 2022. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15 hrs on the next day.

Train no. 01595 Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special will leave from Panvel at 06:05 hrs. every Monday from November 22, 2021, to January 3, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 18:45 hrs on the same day.

The train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, said the release.

"For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said the release.

 

