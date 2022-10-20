Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Oct 2022  Terriers, the unsung heroes of key rail project in Manipur
India, All India

Terriers, the unsung heroes of key rail project in Manipur

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 20, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2022, 2:06 pm IST

The arrival of the train in the remote location brought cheers to the entire people of South East region of Manipur

The Territorial Army soldiers keep a vigil on the hills for safe train movement at the vital railway project in Manipur. (Photo by arrangement)
 The Territorial Army soldiers keep a vigil on the hills for safe train movement at the vital railway project in Manipur. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: It was a momentous occasion  for the natives of villages like Oinamlong, Kambiron, Thingou and Khongsang in Manipur when the first passenger train, Agartala-Khongsang Jan Shatabdi Express, was flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu on October 13.

The arrival of the train in the remote location brought not only cheers to the entire people of South East region of Manipur but also a silent satisfaction to the Territorial Army (TA) troopers, who have been shouldering a key responsibility and even laid down their lives for the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway project.

Around the midnight of June 29 this year a massive landslide struck the company operating base of the 107 TA Infantry battalion, comprising the 11 Gorkha Rifles soldiers, deployed near Tupul railway station in Noney district of Manipur to protect the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

As many as 30 TA soldiers including an officer died among 61 victims in the natural disaster. The presently operational 54 km-long rail line, which passes through the picturesque valley of Makru and Barak before reaching Khongsang, is a stretch of a strategically important plan to eventually link Moreh by railway network as part of Act East policy of the Centre.

It has 19 tunnels and 9 major bridges with the maximum height of 105 meters across the hills. This section of the rail line covers around 300 km in nearly seven hours from Agartala to Khongsang whereas a road journey takes around 19 hours to cover a distance of 600 kms currently. The remaining 56 kms of rail line to Imphal is expected to be completed by December in 2023.

While infrastructure development in terms of the railway network is bound to help Manipur immensely through better transport connectivity among local people, the Indian Army will also have an advantage of faster mobilization of troops.

The railway project, that was accorded the status of “National Project” connecting Manipur with rest of the country, was however dogged with numerous security problems in the early stages when various North East-based militant groups indulged in extortion, abductions and indiscriminate killings.

The central paramilitary forces were initially tasked to contain the cycle of violence in the region. But in view of continuing threats to the railway personnel and spiraling violence resulting in stoppage of work and mass exodus of contractors, workers and employees, the railways finally approached the defence ministry for provision of security.

According to the Eastern Command of the Army, the “Terriers,” as the TA soldiers are fondly called, took upon the daunting challenge, by staying true to their ethos and professionalism. Their steadfastness, hardwork and determination resulted in creating a safe environment where the railways could work unhindered and achieve success.

It said, "The railway authorities have been extremely appreciative of the security cover by the TA which has enabled them to achieve their goal. The TA continues to be deployed and silently provides a conducive environment to the North East Frontier Railway to complete its remaining part of the project from Khongsang to Imphal."

Tags: railway project, manipur, key rail project in manipur, territorial army (ta) troopers
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI file photo)

Congress making Dalits 'scapegoats': Mayawati after Kharge elected party chief

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi greeting newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. (AP)

Mallikarjun Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist, becomes new Congress president

Sanna Irshad Mattoo (Facebook)

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from travelling to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New airbase near Indo-Pak border will be crucial for country's security: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham