Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  20 Oct 2020  Calcutta High Court declares all West Bengal Durga Puja mandaps 'no entry zones'
India, All India

Calcutta High Court declares all West Bengal Durga Puja mandaps 'no entry zones'

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 20, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2020, 11:58 am IST

A division bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee passed the order which will cover around 34,000 pujas

Durga puja is celebrated with a lot of zeal by Bengalis all over. (Photo: Instagram)
 Durga puja is celebrated with a lot of zeal by Bengalis all over. (Photo: Instagram)

Kolkata: In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta high court on Monday declared all Durga Puja mandaps in West Bengal “no entry zones” for visitors after treating the pandals as “containment zones” to stop crowding, which is feared to trigger the superspread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state during the festive season.

A division bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee passed the order which will cover around 34,000 pujas, most of which are patronised by ruling Trinamul Congress leaders, in the state. The high court’s order came on Tritiya, which chief minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced as the date for puja organisers to allow the revellers to visit the mandaps, three days ahead of the scheduled time.

 

The division bench laid down a set of guidelines after hearing a public interest litigation case on the state government’s permission to organise Durga Puja amid Covid-19 pandemic. One of them is that all the puja mandaps’ entrance will be barricaded with a “No Entry Zone” notice for puja revellers.

The division bench suggested that the revellers could watch the pujas “virtually”. Besides, only 15 members among organisers in case of a small puja will be allowed to be present at the mandap, while the number will be 25 in a big puja mandap. But their names will be displayed at the puja mandap’s entrance and it cannot be changed.

 

Also, a distance of five meters and 10 meters respectively will have to be maintained around the small and big puja mandaps. The distance will have to be measured from where the puja mandap’s boundary ends, said the petitioner’s advocate, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya.

Expressing concern over photographs in the media of the puja shoppers’ crowds without any protection at various markets, the division bench said though the Mamata Banerjee government’s guidelines for the puja celebrations reflect its goodwill, these are not being applied in reality. It noted that Ganesh Utsav was not allowed in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The bench wondered how the Kolkata Police, with a strength of around 30,000 personnel, would be able to look after crowd management at 3,000 pujas in the city alone, while ensuring law and order and tackling crime. It directed state director-general of police Virendra and Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma to submit their compliance report on the subject after Lakshmi Puja but before November 5.

Tags: durga puja celebrations, calcutta high court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh

Rajpath in Delhi. (PTI File)

Delhi’s iconic buildings to be demolished for Central Vista project

NCP President Sharad Pawar interacts with farmers during a visit to a village to inspect damaged crops, at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (PTI)

Pawar promises Centre’s aid for ‘unprecedented’ crop loss in Maharashtra

Congress leader Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, in Gwalior district. (PTI)

Kamal Nath refers to dalit minister as ‘item’, triggers controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham