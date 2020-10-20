Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  20 Oct 2020  Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews situation
India, All India

Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews situation

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 20, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2020, 1:14 pm IST

The violence erupted on Saturday after people living on both sides of the border clashed over a Covid-19 testing centre

Ajay Kumar Bhalla
 Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Guwahati: The situation on the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border continued to be tense as Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the situation on Monday and tried to pacify both states amid charges of transgression of state borders. Security sources said the situation was now under control in Assam’s Kolasib district and Mizoram’s Cachar district.

The violence erupted on Saturday after people living on both sides of the border clashed over a Covid-19 testing centre set up by Mizoram within territory claimed by Assam to test Mizoram-bound truckers and other people without Assam’s permission.

 

Locals said some young men from the Mizoram side of the border came to Lailapur and attacked truck drivers and villagers and burnt more than 15 small shops and houses, to which locals on the Assam side retaliated. The police said five-six people, including one Nizamuddin Lahskar, was injured. Security sources in Mizoram claimed at least eight youths from their state were also injured in the clash.

Pointing out that Assam director-general of border Mukesh Agarwal was camping there, the sources said both sides, in a video conference with the Union home secretary on Monday, agreed to allow the movement of vehicles stranded at the border in Vairengte since Saturday. The chief secretaries of the two states were also at the meeting.

 

Saying that the territorial dispute between the two states were yet to be resolved, the sources said the Assam government claims its territory on the basis of the Survey of India map, but the Mizoram government does not accept this, and stakes claim on areas under the traditional “jhum cultivation” as its territory.

Tags: ajay kumar bhalla, union home ministry, assam-mizoram border clashes
Location: India, Mizoram, Aizawl

Latest From India

Representational image.

India snubs China, invites Australia to Malabar naval exercise with US and Japan

Prime Minister Modi

PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm today

LJP chief Chirag Paswan

Political intrigue in Bihar as Tejaswi Yadav tries to woo Chirag Paswan

BJP president J P Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda promises to implement CAA after Covid-19 pandemic ends

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham