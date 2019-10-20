Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

Possibility of cyclonic storm triggers Coast Guard to issue advisory for states, UTs

Coast Guard has requested the state and UT administration to issue appropriate warnings in vernacular languages.

Mumbai: In the wake of the possibility of a cyclonic storm accompanied by heavy rainfall, the Indian Coast Guard has issued an advisory to the states and Union Territories on West Coast asking them to issue appropriate warnings, to refrain fisherfolks from venturing into sea and recall smaller boats back to harbour.

"Due to formation of low pressure area over East Central Arabian Sea and its likelihood of developing and intensifying into Cyclonic Storm with associated heavy rainfall, the Indian Coast Guard Western Region headquarters issued an advisory to the western region coastal States and Union Territory including Department of Fisheries on Sunday morning through Coast Guard District Commanders of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Daman," said Coast Guard.

Coast Guard has requested the state and UT administration to issue appropriate warnings in vernacular languages, refrain fisher-folk from venturing out to sea during adverse weather conditions and recall smaller boats at sea to the harbour.

"Coast Guard units along the West Coast have been put on short notice should there be a requirement to undertake disaster relief and rescue operations," a statement from the Coast Guard said.

"International Safety Net is being activated by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai to advise the merchant marine traffic also. Coast Guard Ships at sea are also relaying the weather advisory to fishing boats at sea," it also read.

