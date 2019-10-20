Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 06:46 AM IST

Pakistan testing advanced, faster drones: Intelligence

These weapons were meant for terrorists who could use them to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, said reports.

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan is likely to use more advance drones in coming days for anti-India activities.
New Delhi: In wake of Pakistan sending drones to drop weapons into India, fresh intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan is testing various advance drones which can move at a high speed and carry much higher loads.

“We have received reports that Pakistan is looking at various types of high speed drones and they have higher weight lifting capacity which means they could be used to drop much higher number of weapons. Since these drones will be of high speed it may be difficult by BSF and police to shoot them down,” said sources.

The drones which were recently used by Pakistan had dropped packages weighing upto 10 kilograms. Also, separate intelligence inputs said that Pakistan Aeronautical Complex’s Aviation Design Institute (AvDI) is testing a high speed target drone with autonomous system.  Basically, these are drones used for target practice purposes. “This drone is intended to stimulate an enemy fighter intruding into a friendly territory and will be used by AvDI units for target practice,” said sources. The manual control trial have been undertaken by AvDI and now they are preparing for autonomous tests, said sources.

In September, there were reports that a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades were dropped in Amritsar by drones that came from Pakistan.

These weapons were meant for terrorists who could use them to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, said reports. Some 8 ‘sorties’ by these drones is reported to have taken place in September.

