Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

India, All India

MP minister slams former Cong MP Govinda for campaigning in favour of BJP

ANI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 10:51 am IST

Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly.

'These people work for money. If you give them more money, they will dance for you on stage. And if someone else gives them more money they will leave your stage to dance on their stage,' the MP minister said. (Photo: ANI)
 'These people work for money. If you give them more money, they will dance for you on stage. And if someone else gives them more money they will leave your stage to dance on their stage,' the MP minister said. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday slammed Bollywood actor and former Congress MP Govinda for campaigning for a BJP leader in Maharashtra and alleged that 'such people do not possess values'.

"These people work for money. If you give them more money, they will dance for you on stage. And if someone else gives them more money they will leave your stage to dance on their stage. These people don't have such value. Congress government made him MP icon but it will not take time to break such icons," Verma told ANI when asked about Govinda campaigning for a BJP leader.

Actor and former Congress MP, Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency in Maharashtra.

Sitting atop on an open jeep with Sancheti, the Bollywood veteran actor waved and greeted the public during a roadshow here.

As per reports, in September, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma had proposed roping in Govinda as brand ambassador for promoting Madhya Pradesh's traditions and tourist places.

Tags: maharashtra elections, sajjan singh verma, congress, govinda, chainsukh madanlal sancheti, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Latest From India

According to information, Modi had gone to Sakoli town in Maharashtra's Bhandara district in a helicopter from a helipad at the Nagpur airport premises last Sunday. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad questions 2 people over photos of Modi's chopper

An FIR has been lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally, a police official said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

FIR against Dhananjay Munde for obscene remarks on cousin Pankaja

A nine-year-old girl from Hyderabad was crushed to death after she got stuck within the narrow space between her building’s elevator and its shaft on Friday, the police said. (Representational Image)

9-year-old Hyderabad girl's leg gets stuck as lift begins to ascend, crushed to death

Major pollutants with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 were detected at 115 in 'Moderate' category and PM 10 at 221 in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area earlier this morning, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'moderate' category

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham