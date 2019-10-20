Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

India, All India

Kamlesh Tiwari's kin meets Adityanath at residence, demands capital punishment

ANI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 2:58 pm IST

The victim's wife, said the UP CM assured her that justice would be done after the meeting.

'We demanded capital punishment for the murderers. He (Adityanath) assured us that they will be punished,' Kiran Tiwari, the victim's wife, said. (Photo: ANI)
 'We demanded capital punishment for the murderers. He (Adityanath) assured us that they will be punished,' Kiran Tiwari, the victim's wife, said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The family members of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

Kiran Tiwari, the victim's wife, said the UP CM assured her that justice would be done after the meeting.

"We demanded capital punishment for the murderers. He (Adityanath) assured us that they will be punished," she said.

Earlier today, Tiwari's family had left from their residence in Sitapur for Lucknow to meet the Chief Minister.

"We are going to meet Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister had given us time to meet at around 11 am today. The police are taking us there," Tiwari's widow told ANI.

Son Satyam Tiwari also confirmed the development while Tiwari's mother refused to comment.

The family had earlier demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation in the matter saying they don't trust the state administration.

"We want the NIA to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari had said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.

Tags: kamlesh tiwari, yogi adityanath, murder, capital punishment
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Yoga is India's true gift to the world that can empower people to tap their full potential and it is a wonderful step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further propagate the idea of yoga on the world stage, according to SRF President Swami Chidananda Giri. (Photo: File)

Wonderful to see PM Modi propagating yoga on world stage: SRF chief

The Governor urged the cab drivers not to put common people to inconvenience. (Photo: File)

Don't put common people to inconvenience: T'gana Guv to protesting cab drivers

A six-year-old girl from Pakistan has been granted a visa for her medical treatment in India after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's intervention. (Photo: File)

Gautam Gambhir helps 6-year-old Pakistani girl get medical visa

Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson on Sunday hit out at Yogi government stating that they failed to provide adequate security to Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari. (Photo: File)

'Serious blow' to law and order in UP: BSP on Kamlesh Tiwari murder

MOST POPULAR

1

Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism now looks at India for revival

2

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

3

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

4

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

5

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham