Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

India, All India

Indian Army launches artillery attack on terror camps in PoK

ANI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 1:31 pm IST

Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side. (Photo: Representational)
 This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side. (Photo: Representational)

Kupwara: The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side.

"Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Tags: pakistan occupied kashmir, indian army, pakistan army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Esper did not rule out the idea that US forces would conduct counterterrorism missions from Iraq into Syria. But he said those details will be worked out over time. (Photo: File | AFP)

'US troops pulling out from Syria to go to western Iraq', says Defence Chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Union minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is

'These bigots are blinded by hatred, have no idea about professionalism': Rahul slams Goyal

According to information, Modi had gone to Sakoli town in Maharashtra's Bhandara district in a helicopter from a helipad at the Nagpur airport premises last Sunday. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad questions 2 people over photos of Modi's chopper

An FIR has been lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally, a police official said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

FIR against Dhananjay Munde for obscene remarks on cousin Pankaja

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham