Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'moderate' category

ANI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 10:30 am IST

At 8 AM, the overall AQI of Delhi was docking at 129, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

Major pollutants with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 were detected at 115 in 'Moderate' category and PM 10 at 221 in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area earlier this morning, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. (Photo: ANI)
 Major pollutants with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 were detected at 115 in 'Moderate' category and PM 10 at 221 in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area earlier this morning, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The overall air quality of Delhi has drastically improved to the higher end of the satisfactory category, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

At 8:00 in the morning today, the overall AQI of Delhi was docking at 129, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor.

While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

Major pollutants with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 were detected at 115 in 'Moderate' category and PM 10 at 221 in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area earlier this morning, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

According to SAFAR, the stubble burning activity in Haryana, Punjab, and nearby border regions are almost same as past three days but due to the change in circulation pattern and the wet transport path, their influence in Delhi region is negligible.

At Chandani Chowk, the AQI with PM 10 was detected at 391 in the morning which stood at 'Very Poor' category, while in the Mathura Road area the AQI with PM10 stood at 169 in 'Moderate' category.

By October 21, a change in wind direction to northwesterly, moist condition and considerable biomass plume transport is expecting (15 per cent) and faster deterioration in air quality from poor to the very poor category is forecasted by October 22.

According to the organisation, further drastic deterioration (to severe levels) in AQI of Delhi is only expecting by the first week of November. The western disturbance can positively influence Delhi's air quality.

The crisis deepens if it is encountered with any additional internal (like firecrackers) or external emissions (stubble burning) sources. If local emissions are controlled, it will be a good check to observe and avoid the air quality index.

Tags: air quality index, delhi pollution, smog, safar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to information, Modi had gone to Sakoli town in Maharashtra's Bhandara district in a helicopter from a helipad at the Nagpur airport premises last Sunday. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad questions 2 people over photos of Modi's chopper

An FIR has been lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally, a police official said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

FIR against Dhananjay Munde for obscene remarks on cousin Pankaja

A nine-year-old girl from Hyderabad was crushed to death after she got stuck within the narrow space between her building’s elevator and its shaft on Friday, the police said. (Representational Image)

9-year-old Hyderabad girl's leg gets stuck as lift begins to ascend, crushed to death

'These people work for money. If you give them more money, they will dance for you on stage. And if someone else gives them more money they will leave your stage to dance on their stage,' the MP minister said. (Photo: ANI)

MP minister slams former Cong MP Govinda for campaigning in favour of BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham