Ayodhya site is integral to Ram: Hindus tell Supreme Cour

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Oct 20, 2019
Updated : Oct 20, 2019

Muslim litigants say go by law, ‘nation’s constitutional values’.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Adopting an inflexible position that their claim over the entire disputed Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid site was “non-negotiable”, the Hindu litigants, including the deity of Ram Lalla, on Saturday said that the entire disputed site was integral to Ram Janmasthan and “indivisible”.

Lawyers representing Bhagwan Sri Ram Virajman — the infant deity of Lord Rama at the disputed site — said that the disputed site measuring 1,480 square yards is an integral and indivisible area of Ram Janmasthan and that the entire area is required for offering worship at the Janmaasthan.

The Muslim litigants, on the other hand, have left it to the constitution bench to take the final call in conformity with the constitutional values and the multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos of the country.

“Since the judgment of this court will have far reaching implications, it is for the court to consider the consequences of its historic judgment by moulding the relief in a fashion that will reflect the constitutional values that this great nation espouses,” said the joint statement submitted to the top court by all the Muslim litigants, including Sunni Waqf Board.

“We hope that the court, in moulding the relief, upholds our multi-religious and multi-cultural values in resolving the issue confronting it. Moulding the relief is the responsibility of this court, which itself is the sentinel of our Constitution”, said the joint statement by the Muslim parties.

Written submission on the moulding of relief on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Ram Virajman said, “No situation should be created to give rise to perennial law and order problem.”

Staking claim to the entire disputed area, Bhagwan Sri Ram Virajman has said that the “convenience of worshipers and devotees necessitates the entire disputed area to offer worship at Ram Janmasthan and the acquired area”.   

Contending that for Muslim litigants the dispute now is of “vanity”, Bhagwan Sri Ram Virajman has said that there are no good grounds for moulding the relief in any manner which will impact the entire acquired area, including the disputed area, being utilised in accordance with the wishes of Hindus, if they succeed in these proceedings.

Recalling the arguments advanced in the course of 40-day-long hearing, that the disputed site alone was Ram Janmasthan, the petitioner, late Gopal Singh Visharad, represented by Rajendra Singh, said, “The Hindus are entitled to exclusive access to their most revered and sacred place on the earth” and it would be “unjust to expect the Hindus to share the place with others.”

Mr Singh has submitted that the moulding of relief should aim to resolve the dispute in such a manner that in future no despite is created to hamper the peace and harmony of the holy city of Ayodhya,   

The statement by the Muslim litigants said that the decision of the court, whichever way it goes, would impact future generations and have consequences for the polity of the country.

Pointing out that the decision may impact the “minds of the millions of people” who are citizens of this country and believe in the constitutional values, their statement on the moulding of relief said, “When moulding the relief, this court must also consider how future generations will view the verdict.”

Both the Hindu litigants and the Muslim side filed their written submissions on the moulding of the relief on the final day of three-day time given by the constitution bench when it reserved its verdict on October 16 on a batch of cross appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad high court verdict trifurcating the dispute site — giving two parts to Hindus (one to the idol of Ram Lalla and one to Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu sect), and one part to the Muslims.

